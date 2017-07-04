× Police arrest man accused of hitting 2 people with vehicle after being kicked out of party

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police arrested a man accused of hitting two people with a vehicle after being kicked out of a party on the north side early Tuesday morning.

The incident began around 1:45 a.m. in the 7200 block of Ralston Avenue. Officers were dispatched in response to a disturbance at a party.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, a man was kicked out of that party. He then hit two people with a vehicle; one person was OK and the other was seriously hurt. Both were taken to St. Vincent Hospital, police said.

The suspect then ran away from the scene. Officers found him near Darby and Claridge, where they took him into custody about an hour later.

Investigators are trying to figure out if the man deliberately ran into the victims or if the crash was accidental.