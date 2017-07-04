Police chief vowing to review policies in wake of officer-involved shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, IN-- IMPD's police chief is vowing to review policies in the wake of a fatal officer-involved shooting.

Last week, police said officers shot and killed Aaron Bailey, 45, on the near northwest side. They opened fire after police said Bailey fled from a traffic stop and crashed his vehicle. No weapon was found in his vehicle. Whether the shooting was justified is under investigation.

While officials investigate what exactly happened between Bailey crashing his car and officers firing their weapons, and investigative and administrative processes continue, Chief Bryan Roach took to Youtube to explain how they'll look at departmental policy.

"It's been my experience that deep valleys we often find ourselves in the present are often best looked at sometime in the future," he said in the video.

Roach said they've started meeting with community leaders.

"There were a lot of things that were identified, some key things that I think mutually we agreed that we need to do a better job of both as a community and as a police department," he said.

Roach said they aren't waiting on investigative and administrative processes in this instance, but striving to make change now.

"We're breaking down those categories of training, transparency, engagement, accountability and the smaller things that we hope that we can take some action on," he said.

That ranges from looking at language in IMPD's use of force policy to reviewing core areas of training.

"We will continue to fight for Aaron Bailey," Satchuel Cole, the vice president of the group Don't Speak said.

The organization has spoken out on the investigation into Bailey's death and organized a rally in the aftermath. Leaders call Roach's video a first step.

"It's not like saying mission accomplished it's like okay obviously you understand there's some issues that need to be addressed, let's address those issues but let's address those in a timetable," the group's president, Dominic Dorsey, said.

You can view the Youtube video in its entirety here.