Police investigating after man's body found on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating after finding a body early Tuesday morning.

According to IMPD dispatchers, a person was found dead in an alley in the 1500 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Investigators first got the call around 6:50 a.m. Dispatchers said the victim was a male but don’t know how he died.

This is a developing story.