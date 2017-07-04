RECIPE: BBQ Spare Ribs
BBQ Spare Ribs
Ingredients
- 5 pounds of pork spareribs
- 1 cup ketchup
- 1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce
- 1 cup cherry juice or cherry-cola soft drink
- 1/4 cup vinegar
- 1/2 teaspoon paprika
- 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
- 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
Instructions
- The day before cooking, remove the membrane from the under side of your rib racks. Dry the ribs with a paper towel before rubbing with a dry spice rub. Cover and hold in the refrigerator for 8 hours or so.
- When you’re ready to cook, preheat grill to medium-hot and then bring to “low” indirect heat. Your goal is about 225°F-250°F in the cooking chamber when the hood is closed.
- Place bone-side-down (meaty side up) on grates with indirect heat and cook “low & slow” for about 2 hours, keeping the hood closed. (TIP: If you are unsure about the heat, you may want to check after the first 30 minutes to see if the ribs closest to the heat are cooking a bit faster – if so, rotate the location and continue to do so as needed. )
- While ribs are slowly cooking over the indirect heat, in saucepan combine ketchup, Worcestershire, cherry cola, vinegar, paprika, chili powder, pepper, and onion powder. Simmer 15 minutes, stirring occasionally (use your side burner for this if your grill has one).
- During the final 30 minutes of cooking, brush or “mop” ribs generously with sauce and continue to cook, about 20-30 minutes, basting and turning often, until ribs are nicely glazed.
- During the final 10 minutes or so of cooking, move the ribs over the source of heat and directly grill them, brushing on light coats of sauce to form a glaze and to crisp up the surface of the ribs.
Recipe adapted by: Chef Rob Koeller, owner of Culinary Concepts & hospitality Consultants – cchconsultants.com