RECIPE: Fourth of July Grilled Caesar Salad

Fourth of July Grilled Caesar Salad
For the dressing
- 1 clove garlic, peeled and minced
- 4 anchovy fillets, rinsed and minced
- 3 egg yolks
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- ¾ cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tablespoon red-wine vinegar
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
For the salad
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 heads romaine lettuce, tops and bottoms trimmed neatly, the heads cut lengthwise into quarters
- ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- ¼ cup crumbled blue cheese
Preparation
- Make the Caesar dressing. Put the minced garlic into a medium bowl, and add the minced anchovies. Using a whisk, mix and mash these ingredients together until they form a paste. Add the egg yolks and the mustard, and begin to whisk them with the paste. Add a small stream of olive oil while continuing to whisk. Add more olive oil, whisking all the while, until the dressing begins to emulsify. Add the Worcestershire sauce, and continue to whisk until the dressing achieves a mayonnaise like consistency. Add the red-wine vinegar and whisk to combine. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
- Make the salad. Drizzle the olive oil over the quartered heads of lettuce. Lightly grill these over a low fire for 15 to 20 seconds on each side, until they have a light goldenness, and remove to a platter. Using a pastry brush or a small spoon, paint the Caesar dressing over the lettuce, making sure to get dressing between the leaves. Return lettuces to edges of grill, sprinkle with Parmesan and blue cheese and cover for 30 seconds to allow the cheese to soften and toast. Remove lettuce to a platter, and drizzle with lime.
Recipe adapted by: Chef Rob Koeller, owner of Culinary Concepts & Hospitality Consultants – cchconsultants.com