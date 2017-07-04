× Expect a warm and humid Fourth of July with some spotty storms possible

Look for hazy skies and muggy temperatures to begin our Fourth of July here in Indianapolis. A typical summer day is setting up for the Hoosier State, as sunshine and humidity will gives us another very warm afternoon, with highs reaching the upper 80s.

An afternoon storm chance will be in the mix and much like Monday, these will be limited to only a few counties! As these spotty storms develop, some lightning and heavy downpours should be expected. It appears that most of these storms will be dying out before sunset, so most, if not all, firework displays tonight should be great! The IPL Downtown Freedom Fest still getting the green light and begins around 6:30 p.m. with fireworks around 10 p.m.!

Daily shower and storm chances will remain through Friday, but most days look dry before a stronger front arrives Friday afternoon and through the evening…cooler, less humid air returns for the weekend! Enjoy!