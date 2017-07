Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ind. -- Dozens of animals are at your family's fingertips in Columbus, home of Zoo'Opolis Exotic Petting World!

Located at 12696 W. 50 S, the business offers families the chance to get up close and personal with an assortment of animals, including wallabies, guinea pigs, goats, macaws, ponies, bunnies and more.

Learn more about the business at its Facebook page.

