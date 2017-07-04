Roughly 6,000 shells to fire at annual Indianapolis fireworks display

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Setup is nearly complete for the annual downtown fireworks display. This year's show is part of the IPL Downtown Freedom Fest.

Equipment for the show began arriving at Regions Tower on Sunday, June 25. Crews have been working on the top of the building every day since Friday. In all, the estimated labor at the building will total 200 hours, which does not include the work crews do to prepare the fireworks before they come downtown.

The show will have roughly 6,000 shells and they're all strung together with close to 36 miles of wire.

It's become a regular event for John Maxwell, who is the lead pyrotechnician for Zambelli Fireworks, who sets the show up. He's been working behind the scenes of the city's firework display for 35 years.

The display will begin around 10 p.m. and Maxwell said the grand finale will be memorable this year. The show will also broadcast live on FOX59 and FOX59.com.

“What we’ve done, it takes our breath away," he said. "It’s so speculator and so intense, it keeps going and going and going.”

Indy's firework show is known to be the largest July 4th firework display in Indiana. It's been going on for more than 40 years.

The IPL Downtown Freedom Fest begins at 6:30 Tuesday night. Title sponsor Indianapolis Power & Light Company (IPL) will be giving attendees the opportunity to win entrance into the IPL Downtown Freedom Fest VIP Party on the Indiana War Memorial Promenade by posting photos using the hashtag #FreedomFestIndy.

The Royal Pin Leisure Centers Kids Area will have several activities, including:

Miniature bowling

Carnival games

Bounce houses

Face painters

Indianapolis Colts Stage located on Michigan Street in front of the Indiana War Memorial will feature live entertainment from local band, Lemon Wheel.

Multiple food trucks will be located on North Street.