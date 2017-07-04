WATCH LIVE: IPL Downtown Freedom Fest fireworks display

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The IPL Downtown Freedom Fest fireworks display begins at 10 p.m. in Indianapolis!

In all, the estimated labor for the show at the Regions Tower will total 200 hours, which does not include the work crews do to prepare the fireworks before they come downtown. The show will have roughly 6,000 shells and they’re all strung together with close to 36 miles of wire.

Indy’s firework show is known to be the largest July 4th fireworks display in Indiana. It’s been going on for more than 40 years.