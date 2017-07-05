× Cincinnati’s Rhinegeist Brewery expands distribution to Indianapolis

CINCINNATI, OH. – Rhinegeist Brewey, based out of Cincinnati, has announced that they are expanding into the Hoosier State for the first time.

Their beers will be available in Indianapolis on draft starting on Monday, July 10 and will reportedly launch into cans this fall.

The Rhinegeist portfolio includes core beers of Truth (IPA), Cougar (Blonde Ale), and Knowledge (Imperial IPA), along with Cidergeist offerings of Semi Dry, and Dry Hopped.

They will be reportedly offering a mix of seasonal and limited release rarities throughout the year.

“We’re very excited to launch Indianapolis. It’s a great craft beer market and we have been getting positive feedback for years at festivals to bring our beer to the state,” Vice President Bryant Goulding said.

Rhinegeist is planning a full launch week in the area to help celebrate the expansion. Below is the entire schedule kicking off on Monday.

Launch Week Events:

Monday, July 10 –

The Pint Room, 110 W. Main St., Carmel – 5 p.m.

BoomBozz, 2430 E. 146th St., Carmel – 5 p.m.

The District Tap, 3720 E. 82nd St., Indianapolis – 5 p.m.

Tuesday, July 11 –

La Margarita, 1043 Virginia Ave., Indianapolis – 4 p.m.

Hop Cat, 6280 N. College Ave. #700, Indianapolis – 5 p.m.

Flatwater, 832 E. Westfield Blvd., Indianapolis – 5 p.m.

Wednesday, July 12

Ralston’s Draft House, 635 Massachusetts Ave., Indianapolis – 5 p.m.

Fat Dan’s (Mass Ave), 420 E. Michigan St., Indianapolis – 5 p.m.

Fat Dan’s (Broadripple), 5410 N. College Ave., Indianapolis – 5 p.m.

Thursday, July 13

Blind Owl Brewery, 5014 E. 62nd St., Indianapolis – 5 p.m.

Goodfellas, 545 Massachusetts Ave., Indianapolis – 5 p.m.

Mass Ave Pub, 745 Massachusetts Ave., Indianapolis – 5 p.m.

Friday, July 14

The Tap, 306 N. Delaware St., Indianapolis – Noon

Tappers, 501 Virginia Ave. #102, Indianapolis, 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 15

Nine Irish Brothers, 575 Massachusetts Ave., Indianapolis – 5 p.m.

The Pint Room, 110 W. Main St., Carmel – 5 p.m.

Sunday, July 16