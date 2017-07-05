Clouds increase but rain chances remain limited for this Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Expect a dry, muggy start to this Wednesday morning, as temperatures hold steady around 70°. We'll see bright sunshine to begin the day, along with light winds from the east, southeast while heading out-the-door. Clouds will be increasing through the day from the southwest, as unsettled weather tries to work its way to the Circle City.

It appears that most of the day should remain dry with, most, if not all, showers not making their way to central parts of the state until the evening hours. All in all, a fairly quiet day with highs in the lower 80s, under mostly cloudy skies.

Clouds will remain in the forecast on Thursday with some steadier showers and storms falling, especially across the southern half of the state. Again, a lot of the FOX59 viewing area will be dry for Thursday. The best chances for all to get rain and storms arrives on Friday afternoon and into the evening, as a cold front drops in from the northwest. This will bring a change in wind direction and slightly cooler, less humid air for your Saturday!