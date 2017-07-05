× Columbus announces railroad project, Cummins renovations totaling $80 million

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is in Columbus this afternoon to join the mayor and other city leaders for an announcement about two Columbus investment projects totaling $80 million.

The first investment is a $30 million railroad overpass for State Road 46, a primary entrance and exit for drivers traveling into and out of Columbus. The investment comes after CSX revealed plans to moves forward with $100 million in upgrades to a rail line that runs from Louisville to Indianapolis. After the CSX project is complete, approximately 22 trains will travel through Columbus. Currently, only two trains travel through the area.

As a result, train traffic will produce significant delays for drivers, making the railroad overpass a necessary solution.

Additionally, Cummins is announcing plans to invest $50 million to their global headquarters in Columbus. They will renovate the Cummins Corporate Office Building in the downtown area. The project will be complete in 2019, Cummins’ 100th anniversary, and it will accommodate 1,200 employees.

Cummins President Rich Freeland says the renovation is an investment in the employees, and it will preserve the architecturally significant building.