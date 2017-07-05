Gov. Eric Holcomb to announce ‘significant treatment expansion to combat state’s drug epidemic

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will make a major announcement Wednesday focused on Indiana’s opioid epidemic.

The governor’s office described the announcement as a “significant treatment expansion” designed to attack the state’s drug problem.

It’s the latest effort from Holcomb to address the issue.

At the end of June, he signed several bills into law, including new measures focused on drug abuse treatment and prevention. He also signed a bill allowing counties to start their own needle exchange programs without seeking state permission.

Wednesday’s announcement is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Valle Vista Health System on Main Street in Greenwood.