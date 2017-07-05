I-65 downtown crash claims life of 51-year-old Greenwood woman

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police responded to the scene of a fatal crash that occurred near the northbound I-65/I-70 split in downtown Indianapolis Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 3:00 p.m., authorities were dispatched to mile marker 112 on a report of a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of 51-year-old Alisa Wagner, of Greenwood.

According to police, they believe Wagner’s 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser ran off the road, struck a median and then continued into a ditch where it rolled several times.

Despite live-saving efforts by paramedics, Wagner was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

At this point, troopers are trying to determine what caused Ms. Wagner to run off the road. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this crash.

Multiple lanes of northbound I-65 were closed near the I-70 north split for multiple hours as a result. When the lanes reopened, there was still heavy traffic for quite some time.