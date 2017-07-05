× Indiana Blood Center urges donors to give as hospital orders temporarily halted

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana Blood Center is asking for donations due to a critical need for all blood types.

As of Wednesday morning, their inventory of blood components was below a one-day supply. Standing hospital orders have reportedly been canceled temporarily as they have very few O negative units left in supply.

The Indiana State Department of Health has been notified that the blood center is “calling critical”, which allows it to communicate with donors and the media to ask for immediate support.

Donors of all blood types are encouraged to visit one of the six donor centers statewide or mobile blood drives in your area.

You can search for a mobile blood drive in your area by visiting DonorPoint.Org.

Donor centers hours of operation for the rest of the week:

Thursday, 7/6

9 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Indianapolis only

10 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Carmel, Fishers, Greenwood, Lafayette and Terre Haute

Friday, 7/7

7 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Indianapolis, Carmel, Fishers and Greenwood

7 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Lafayette and Terre Haute

Saturday, 7/8

6 a.m. – 2 p.m. – All Centers Open

Locations of all Indiana Blood Centers: