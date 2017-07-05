× Man in Bloomington reports 3 ½ foot pet python missing

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – If you’re afraid of snakes you might want to pay extra attention to your surroundings in Bloomington.

According to Bloomington police, a man has reported that his pet python has escaped from a residence in the 400 block of E. Second St.

The snake reportedly went missing Wednesday morning at around 10:15.

It is described as about 3 and a half feet long, bright green and black in color with a blemish on her tail

Anyone who encounters the pet python should call Bloomington Animal Care and Control at 812-349-3492.

This story was first reported by the Herald Times.