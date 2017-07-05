A new food truck is servicing people living on Indy's East Side to give them more nutritious food options. The Rolling Harvest food truck was created as a way to help eradicate food deserts in the community. Angela took a look at how it will help.
New Rolling Harvest food truck
-
Gleaners distributes more than 41K pounds of food to food pantries
-
Festivals, food trucks, charity races highlight a busy week of activities for downtown Indy
-
Fun runs, food trucks and Fever games head up a very busy week of activities for downtown Indianapolis
-
Opening day for the very first farmers market in Lawrence
-
Shelby County Salvation Army expanding soup kitchen to keep up with demand
-
-
Community remembers contractor who was electrocuted while volunteering
-
Ricker’s attempts to cool down the cold beer battle at the Statehouse with burritos
-
Record 107 million Americans have car loans, according to new data
-
You’ll find plenty to do around Indianapolis for Memorial Day weekend
-
HSE, Carmel Schools launch summer lunch program
-
-
Gleaners opens new regional produce processing center
-
South side pantry adapts to better serve influx of Syrian refugees
-
Sherman visits new Long Branch restaurant