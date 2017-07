× Person injured in Avon house fire

AVON, Ind. – A person was injured in a house fire in Avon Wednesday night.

Crews were called to the blaze in the 7600 block of Buttercup Court shortly before 9:30 p.m.

The Avon Fire Department says the injured occupant was taken to Eskenazi Hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

FOX59 is headed to the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.