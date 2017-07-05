× State trooper hospitalized after vehicle strikes police car on Fourth of July

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indiana state trooper was injured in an Indianapolis crash on the Fourth of July.

ISP say Master Trooper Dave Furnas was exiting I-465 onto Rockville Road when a vehicle driven by 49-year-old Ahmed Yussuf Ali struck the passenger side of his police car around 9 a.m. Investigators believe the Indianapolis man ran a red light before the crash.

Furnas, a 27-year veteran, was transported to IU West Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He has since been released and is recovering at home.

Ali was cited for driving with only a learner’s permit and no licensed driver in the car. He was also cited for disregarding an automatic stop light and speeding.

Police say Furnas was on duty at the time of the crash and was responding to a non-emergency call of a disabled vehicle in the area. He was not operating his lights and siren, but investigators determined he had a green light to enter the intersection.