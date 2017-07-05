× Suspect in custody following car pursuit through downtown streets

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in custody after leading pursuing police on a slow-speed chase through downtown Indianapolis, ending with the suspect’s vehicle ramming two police vehicles.

It started shortly after 2 a.m. at Washington and East St., where a Marion County Sheriff’s deputy saw a red car sitting in the intersection. When the deputy exited the squad car to ask the driver what was going on, the female driver nearly ran over the officer’s foot while speeding away, according to an IMPD spokesperson.

A slow-speed pursuit followed that included wrong-way travel on Pennsylvania, where the driver allegedly attempted to hit police officers. On occasion, the suspect stopped at traffic lights, but refused to acknowledge the pursuing officers, according to police.

The incident ended at W. 10th St. and Illinois St., where the suspect again attempted to strike officers. As her vehicle spun out, she accelerated, striking two police cars, driving one back into another. When it was over, three police cars were damaged, according to investigators.

When officers tried to get the suspect out, she was sitting in the car with her foot on the gas, and singing. Prescription narcotics including pills were found in the vehicle, according to police on the scene.

One officer was slightly injured in the incident, according to police.

The suspect was taken into custody at the crash scene.