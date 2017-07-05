Two arrested after police find drugs, gun in car with 1-year-old child

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Two people were arrested Tuesday on the near north side following a firearm and drug investigation.

Just after 10 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officers with the North District Flex Team went to the 3000 block of North Capitol Avenue, the area of a recent non-fatal shooting. A vehicle left the area under investigation, and officers followed.

A black Chevrolet Trailblazer was pulled over after committing a traffic violation in the 800 block of West 30th Street. Police say the driver, Anthony Tinnin, 30, and a passenger, Shanee Williams, 29, were in the car with their 1-year-old child.

Officers got probable cause to search the vehicle and seized:

One .40 caliber Glock semi-automatic handgun (loaded)

50 foil bundles of heroin in one knotted baggie (approximately)

Two knotted baggies of suspected heroin

Four knotted baggies of marijuana

One prescription narcotic bottle with the label removed

$449 in cash held for forfeiture proceedings

Suspects’ Chevrolet Trailblazer

Tinnin was arrested on charges of dealing a narcotic, possession of a narcotic, handgun without a license, maintaining a common nuisance, neglect of a dependent, possession of marijuana and driving while suspended.

Williams faces charges of dealing in a narcotic, possession of a narcotic, possession of a controlled substance, maintaining a common nuisance, neglect of a dependent and possession of marijuana.

Child Protective Services made arrangements with a family member to take care of the 1-year-old child.