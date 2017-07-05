VIDEO: Greenfield police rescue bald eagle with broken wing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENFIELD, Ind. – Officers with the Greenfield Police Department rescued an injured bald eagle Wednesday morning with the help of a wildlife expert.

Greenfield Police Chief Jeff Rasche told our partners at the IndyStar that they received a call around 6:30 about an eagle trying to cross I-70 just east of State Road 9. They assessed the situation and called wildlife rehabilitator Rick Hutson to the scene. Hutson is a wildlife rehabilitator with Wild and Exotic Rescue Center in Kenard.

"It had a compound fracture of the right wing which means the bone was sticking out of the skin," Hutson told the IndyStar. "He tried to get away from us at first because that's the mode they're in. They don't want to be around us. But after he hobbled away a little I was able to hold him by the talons and secure him."

The eagle was taken to DNR for emergency care. Hutson believes that because the eagle's bone was exposed to the air for an extended period of time, he doesn't believe it will be released back into the wild.

"They might be able to pin it, and (the eagle) may be used as an educational animal," Hutson said. "They animal may go to a rehabbing facility where people can see him."