Boys and Girls Club in Shelby County falls victim to smash and grab

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — A Boys and Girls Club in Shelby county falls victim to a smash and grab.

This week a crook stole hundreds of dollars in sports equipment from the Community Park in Morristown.

Breaking the glass on a door with a rock, a thief snuck inside a storage shed and archery equipment used by kids over the summer months.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Boys and Girls Club director Scott Spahr. “The whole community is sad about this and feeling anger about this as well.”

Scott says the suspect stole 7 out of 13 compound bows while leaving others laying in the grass.

In addition to the bows, the burglar snatched some baseball and softball equipment. The sports gear is paid for largely by kids holding fund raisers like yard sales and lemonade stands.

“I mean it’s sad because we work our butts off for the sports equipment. It’s all for the kids,” said Boys and Girls Club member Emma Spahr.

The suspect also shattered a window on a second building by throwing a baseball through the glass and then urinated inside the shed.

“You know that’s disgusting and somebody is angry about something. I don’t know if it’s directed at the club, but this person broke in and left us a calling card,” said Scott.

Scott says they’re working to upgrade the security of their buildings at the park. In the meantime Scott would like to see the thief caught so that person can get some help and learn a life lesson.

“It would be great to reach out to who did it, even if it’s an adult, and straighten their lives up a little bit,” said Scott.

Because of the remote location there does not appear to be any surveillance video of the crime.

Anyone with information on the case can contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department.