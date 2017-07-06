× Former Purdue quarterback Eric Hunter shot and killed in Virginia

HAMPTON, Va. – Police in Virginia are searching for answers after a former Purdue quarterback was fatally shot Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the incident in the 1600 block of East Pembroke Avenue at about 11:57 p.m. Police say 46-year-old Eric Wardell Hunter was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a Kentucky Fried Chicken/Taco bell restaurant.

Officers say Hunter succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue.

There were no other injuries or property damage reported as a result of this incident.

Police say the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown and remain under investigation.

Hunter was a starting quarterback under both Fred Akers and Jim Colletto and had a 4-year career with Purdue from 1989-1992, according to Hammer and Rails.