Hancock County police arrest 10 people during investigation into prescription drug sales, seek 11th suspect

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – A five-month investigation into the sales of prescription narcotics in Hancock County ended in the arrests of ten people.
The Greenfield Police Department and Hancock County Sheriff’s Department served arrest warrants for eight of nine wanted individuals in Hancock and Marion counties. The ninth individual is believed to have moved to Jay County, authorities said.
The operation was conducted with the assistance of the newly assigned Hancock County Deputy Prosecutor specializing in prosecuting narcotics cases.
While serving the warrants, police found a tenth person wanted for a parole violation and an 11th person wanted for a probation violation.
Investigators seized methamphetamine, syringes, marijuana and drug paraphernalia during the operation. Additional charges are pending, police said.
The following individuals were arrested:
- Cody Clark, 23: Dealing narcotics, possession of a narcotic, corrupt business influence
- Tamela Cooper, 53: Corrupt business influence, dealing in a Schedule II controlled substance, possession a of Schedule II controlled substance
- Skylar Gary, 19: Corrupt business influence, dealing in a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
- Ian Glass, 23: Corrupt business influence, dealing in a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
- Erin Griffith, 36: Dealing in a narcotic, conspiracy to deal a narcotic, possession of a narcotic
- Sydnee Horton, 21: Conspiracy to deal a Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a common nuisance
- Landon Merkley, 29: Corrupt business influence, dealing in a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a narcotic, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance
- Ted Merkley, 55: Probation violation
- Nicholas Wagoner, 29: Corrupt business influence, dealing in a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance
- Kyle Worland, 25: Parole violation
Investigators are still looking for:
- Kristina Fogle, 28: Corrupt business influence, dealing in a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance (not yet in custody)