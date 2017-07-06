Hancock County police arrest 10 people during investigation into prescription drug sales, seek 11th suspect

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – A five-month investigation into the sales of prescription narcotics in Hancock County ended in the arrests of ten people.

The Greenfield Police Department and Hancock County Sheriff’s Department served arrest warrants for eight of nine wanted individuals in Hancock and Marion counties. The ninth individual is believed to have moved to Jay County, authorities said.

The operation was conducted with the assistance of the newly assigned Hancock County Deputy Prosecutor specializing in prosecuting narcotics cases.

While serving the warrants, police found a tenth person wanted for a parole violation and an 11th person wanted for a probation violation.

Investigators seized methamphetamine, syringes, marijuana and drug paraphernalia during the operation. Additional charges are pending, police said.

The following individuals were arrested:

Cody Clark, 23: Dealing narcotics, possession of a narcotic, corrupt business influence

Tamela Cooper, 53: Corrupt business influence, dealing in a Schedule II controlled substance, possession a of Schedule II controlled substance

Skylar Gary, 19: Corrupt business influence, dealing in a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance

Ian Glass, 23: Corrupt business influence, dealing in a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance

Erin Griffith, 36: Dealing in a narcotic, conspiracy to deal a narcotic, possession of a narcotic

Sydnee Horton, 21: Conspiracy to deal a Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a common nuisance

Landon Merkley, 29: Corrupt business influence, dealing in a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a narcotic, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance

Ted Merkley, 55: Probation violation

Nicholas Wagoner, 29: Corrupt business influence, dealing in a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance

Kyle Worland, 25: Parole violation

Investigators are still looking for: