Help wanted: Fishers IKEA looking to fill 250 positions at new store

FISHERS, Ind. – It won’t be long until Indiana’s first IKEA store opens in Fishers, and the company is now looking for employees to fill some 250 positions.

Recruitment is now underway to fill those jobs at the store, which is located along I-69 near the E. 116th Street exit and will open in the fall.

IKEA said the jobs are available in a variety of areas, including home furnishings sales, interior design/visual merchandising, customer service, safety and security, cashiers, facility management, warehouse receiving, stock replenishment, and child play area supervision.

IKEA also offers about 50 food service positions for its restaurant, Swedish Foodmarket, Exit Bistro and coworker cafeteria.

The company said it offers family-friendly initiatives and workplace benefits including full medical/dental insurance to coworkers working 20 hours or more per week with eligibility for domestic partners and children. IKEA also offers four months of paid parental leave in a policy that was just recently announced.

Other benefits include vacation time, paid maternity/paternity leave and paid time off for child adoption, tuition assistance, a bonus program, 401(k) with company match, a pension plan, professional development, training and mentoring programs, free uniforms, and an IKEA store discount.

IKEA has earned the designation as a “Great Place to Work” on the Fortune 20 Best Retail Workplaces list and was No. 3 on Forbes’ list of “Happiest Retailers to Work For.”

The 289,000-square-foot store will feature nearly 10,000 exclusively designed items, 50 room settings, three model home interiors, a supervised children’s play area and a 325-seat restaurant that serves up specialties like the chain’s famous Swedish meatballs.

You can find more information about open positions here.

The company said the recruitment effort is rolling, “with the jobs posted online changing periodically based on timing need during the store’s build-up process.”