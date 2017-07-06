Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration Kickoff Events
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana Black Expo’s 46th annual Summer Celebration kicks off Thursday, July 6.
Plenty of fun and educational events are planned throughout the 10-day celebration. Below are a few of the biggest events planned over the first few days.
Follow this link for the full list of workshops and exhibits.
Thursday, July 6
Ecumenical Service
- Time: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Location: Light of the World Christian Church, 4646 Michigan Rd. Indianapolis, IN 46228
- Description: Robert Jackson, Author, Motivational Speaker and Trainer, No More Excuses: Real Men Stand Up
Saturday, July 9
Indiana Black Expo Film Festival
- Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Location: IMA – Toby Theater
- Description: Independent filmmakers present uplifting and positive messages covering the breadth of the human experience. IBE audiences will screen independent films produced by or written about African Americans and African culture.
Monday July 10
Mayor’s Breakfast
- Time: 8:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.; Check-in begins at 8:00 a.m.
- Location: Indiana Convention Center, Sagamore Ballroom 3-5
- Description: A networking event that also includes business development, diversity highlights and award recognition. Mayor Joe Hogsett is the keynote speaker.