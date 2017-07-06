× Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration Kickoff Events

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana Black Expo’s 46th annual Summer Celebration kicks off Thursday, July 6.

Plenty of fun and educational events are planned throughout the 10-day celebration. Below are a few of the biggest events planned over the first few days.

Follow this link for the full list of workshops and exhibits.

Thursday, July 6

Ecumenical Service

Time: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Light of the World Christian Church, 4646 Michigan Rd. Indianapolis, IN 46228

Description: Robert Jackson, Author, Motivational Speaker and Trainer, No More Excuses: Real Men Stand Up

Saturday, July 9

Indiana Black Expo Film Festival

Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: IMA – Toby Theater

Description: Independent filmmakers present uplifting and positive messages covering the breadth of the human experience. IBE audiences will screen independent films produced by or written about African Americans and African culture.

Monday July 10

Mayor’s Breakfast