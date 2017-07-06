Silver Alert issued for missing Rossville 19-year-old woman

Pack Indy Parks this weekend

Posted 9:44 AM, July 6, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The City of Indianapolis is encouraging thousands of people to head outside this weekend to pack the city's parks. Mayor Joe Hogsett stopped by the FOX59 Red Couch to talk about the initiative and how your family can take advantage of some free activities.