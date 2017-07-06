Pack Indy Parks this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The City of Indianapolis is encouraging thousands of people to head outside this weekend to pack the city's parks. Mayor Joe Hogsett stopped by the FOX59 Red Couch to talk about the initiative and how your family can take advantage of some free activities.
