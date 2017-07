Asian Peanut Clusters

3 cups semisweet chocolate chips

1 ½ cups chow mein noodles

1 ½ cups salted peanuts (coarsely chopped if desired)

In a large bowl, microwave chocolate until smooth. Stir in chow mein noodles and peanuts until all pieces are thoroughly coated. Drop by leveled measuring tablespoons onto wax paper-lined cookie sheet. Refrigerate several hours until firm.

Makes about 32-38 clusters

Recipe created by culinary nutritionist & dietitian Kim Galeaz, RDN, CD