RECIPE: Chicken and Waffles Casserole
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen
Chicken and Waffles Casserole
Yield: Serves about 8 people
Ingredients
For the waffles
- 2 (8.5 ounce) boxes Jiffy corn muffin mix
- 2 eggs
- 4 Tablespoons Challenge butter, melted
- 3/4 cup milk
- 1/4 cup maple syrup
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
For the egg mixture
- 3 eggs
- 1/3 cup milk
- 1/4 cup maple syrup
- 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon dry mustard
Also…
- 2 pounds fried popcorn chicken
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Directions
For the waffles
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Mix Jiffy mix, eggs, butter, milk, maple syrup, and brown sugar until there are no lumps.
- Use batter to make waffles; cube waffles and set aside.
For the egg mixture
- Combine eggs, milk, maple syrup, chili powder, garlic powder, and dry mustard; set aside
Assembly
- Spray 8 x 8-inch pan with nonstick cooking spray
- Add 1/2 of cubed waffles to bottom of pan; layer with 1 pound of popcorn chicken and 1/2 of cup cheese.
- Repeat adding the rest of the waffles, chicken, and cheese
- Pour egg mixture on top.
- Bake for 30 to 35 minutes. Serve with more maple syrup if desired.