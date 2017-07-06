Silver Alert issued for missing Rossville 19-year-old woman

RECIPE: Chicken and Waffles Casserole

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen

Chicken and Waffles Casserole

Yield: Serves about 8 people

Ingredients

For the waffles

  • 2 (8.5 ounce) boxes Jiffy corn muffin mix
  • 2 eggs
  • 4 Tablespoons Challenge butter, melted
  • 3/4 cup milk
  • 1/4 cup maple syrup
  • 1/4 cup brown sugar

For the egg mixture

  • 3 eggs
  • 1/3 cup milk
  • 1/4 cup maple syrup
  • 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon dry mustard

Also…

  • 2 pounds fried popcorn chicken
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Directions

For the waffles

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
  2. Mix Jiffy mix, eggs, butter, milk, maple syrup, and brown sugar until there are no lumps.
  3. Use batter to make waffles; cube waffles and set aside.

For the egg mixture

  1. Combine eggs, milk, maple syrup, chili powder, garlic powder, and dry mustard; set aside

Assembly

  1. Spray 8 x 8-inch pan with nonstick cooking spray
  2. Add 1/2 of cubed waffles to bottom of pan; layer with 1 pound of popcorn chicken and 1/2 of cup cheese.
  3. Repeat adding the rest of the waffles, chicken, and cheese
  4. Pour egg mixture on top.
  5. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes. Serve with more maple syrup if desired.