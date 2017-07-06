RECIPE: German Chocolate Bark

German Chocolate Bark

16 ounces German chocolate

1 – 1 ½ cups chopped pecans

1 – 1 ¼ cup shredded coconut

(Optional – coarsely chopped butterscotch or salted caramel chips. Use only 1 cup each pecans and coconut if you add these chips)

Melt German chocolate in microwave or double-boiler on stovetop. Stir pecans and coconut together in small bowl. Stir ¾ cup mixture into melted German chocolate. Line a large (18×13-inch) baking pan with foil. Pour mixture on foil, spreading to about ¼-inch. Top with remaining pecan-coconut mixture and press lightly. Chill 45 minutes in refrigerator or at room temperature several hours. Break into pieces. (About 20-24 servings)

Recipe created by culinary nutritionist & dietitian Kim Galeaz, RDN, CD