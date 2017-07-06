RECIPE: Mexican Spiced Brownies with Dulce de Leche

Mexican Spiced Brownies with Dulce de Leche

1 box (18.3 oz.) Kroger Family Size Deluxe Fudge Ultra Moist Brownie Mix

½ teaspoon cayenne red pepper

1 ¼ teaspoons Saigon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ancho chili powder

¼ cup water

2/3 cup vegetable oil

2 large eggs

1 can (13.4 oz.) Dulce de Leche (caramel)

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 9-inch square baking pan with butter. Mix brownie mix with spices, water, oil and eggs in a large bowl. Spread into pan. Plop teaspoons of Dulce de Leche over batter – use about ½ the can – and swirl very slightly with a knife. Bake 25 to 35 minutes or until toothpick inserted 2-inches from edge comes out clean. Remove from oven to wire rack and spread remainder of Dulce de Leche over hot brownies. Makes about 12 decadent brownies.

Recipe by culinary dietitian & nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD