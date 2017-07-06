RECIPE: Tiramisu Dip

Tiramisu Dip

2 containers (8 oz. each) mascarpone (Italian cream cheese)

1 package (8 oz.) 1/3-less fat Kroger cream cheese

½ cup Kroger powdered sugar

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 tablespoon espresso instant coffee powder

4 tablespoons Marsala wine

1 container (8 oz.) Kroger light non-dairy whipped topping, thawed

1-2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

½ to ¾ cup finely chopped bittersweet chocolate

Fresh strawberries, whole

1 package (7 oz.) Italian ladyfingers (biscotti savoiardi)

In a large bowl on an electric mixer with paddle attachment, mix mascarpone, cream cheese, powdered sugar and vanilla. Add espresso powder and Masala wine and blend well. Fold in whipped topping with a spatula (do not use mixer.) Place dip in a nice shallow serving dish. Sprinkle cocoa powder over top, then sprinkle with finely chopped chocolate. Serve immediately with fresh berries and ladyfingers. Or refrigerate until serving time. Refrigerate leftovers.

Makes about 6 cups dip (24 servings of ¼ cup each)

Recipe created by culinary nutritionist & dietitian Kim Galeaz, RDN CD