× Refreshing change coming behind Friday evening thunderstorms; Heat wave takes hold out west

THURSDAY RAIN

It is awfully hard this time of the year to get an all day rain and fortunate for some in eastern Indiana the dry time did not come soon enough. Rain is also selective this time of year and that was very apparent with 3.5 to 4.0″ rains in parts of Henry county. The rain has departed but high water persisted into the early evening.

LATE NIGHT STORMS

Scattered thunderstorms are to develop well into Wisconsin later tonight and a cluster of storms will drop southeast – riding the jet stream and enter parts of northern Indiana Friday morning. Plan on dry time locally for the rest of the evening and over night.

FRIDAY STORM THREAT

The high levels of humidity will aid in new storms Friday along with an approaching cold front and upper air support a few strong storms could rumble through central Indiana. This cold front will pass Indianapolis between 4 and 7 pm bring an end to the storms and the humidity.

The Storm Prediction Center has out-looked a portion of Indiana for a ‘slight risk’ of severe storms Friday. The outlook is for the possibility of a severe weather event 25 miles from any point within the outlook. Could early morning clouds and convection have an impact on storm development later into Friday afternoon? We will monitor.

REFRESHING CHANGE

A southbound cold front will settle into southern Indiana by early Saturday morning washing away the the summer-level humidity. A northwest breeze will carry drier and cooler air in Saturday as well as a refreshing feel! The A/C can take a break Saturday night into Sunday morning with low temperatures dipping into the mid to upper 50s by Sunday morning.

HEAT WAVE DEVELOPS NEXT WEEK

A real summer sizzle is coming to the central U.S. starting this weekend. A upper-level high pressure or HOT DOME will expand north and bake portions of the central and northern Plains. Locally 100-degree high temperature are possible from Oklahoma all the way north into North Dakota.

While we remain mild and comfortable this weekend, beyond the weekend there is still much debate as to if the heat will expand east. A ‘northwest flow’ pattern will prevail – meaning the jet stream will dive into the eastern U.S. preventing the heat from expanding east. Frequent fronts, however will carry storm chances into Indiana. Timing will be better as we get into early next week, but often these are nighttime storm clusters and at times could be severe. Stay tuned.