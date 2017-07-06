× Snapped utility pole, downed power lines close E. 96th St. at Monon Trail

INDIANAPOLIS — A large, primary IPL utility pole gave way late Wednesday resulting in down and damaged electrical lines in the vicinity of E. 96th St. and Westfield Blvd. The damage caused a minor power outage in the immediate area, and prompted closure of E. 96th St. and a nearby portion of the Monon Trail.

IPL utility crews are on the scene working to replace the 100-foot tall pole. Just before midnight the anchor of the pole gave out causing a domino effect of damaged power lines, according to IPL. The utility says work to repair the damage may continue as late as noon Thursday.

The Monon Trail is closed at Westfield Blvd. and Real St., E. 96th St. and Benchview Dr., and at 106th St. At one point nearly 100 IPL customers in the vicinity of the downed lines were without electrical power. All power has been restored, according to the IPL outages map.