× Two lanes closed on Indy’s east side due to jackknifed semi on westbound I-70

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The right two lanes of westbound I-70 are closed at Shadeland Avenue due to a jackknifed semi.

Additionally, the Shadeland Avenue collector off ramp is closed due to the crash.

There is guard rail damage at this location, but dispatch says there are no reported injuries at this time.