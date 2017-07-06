Unsettled pattern keeps it cloudy with showers around all day; severe threat returns Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spotty showers and limited storms remain in the forecast today, as clouds continue to dominate the Hoosier State. Thick clouds and passing showers through the afternoon will keep our temperatures down but dew points high as we keep the tropical feel overall. No severe weather today expected statewide, just general showers and marginal storms. Most shower chances will be winding down around sunset, as the low moves east of Indiana.

Severe threat rises tomorrow with an approaching cold front out of the Great Lakes. There could actually be two waves coming through...one in the morning and a second along the front for mid to late afternoon! Damaging winds could be in the mix, along with heavier rainfall and small hail in spots. This front will bring an end to the humidity to begin what should be a beautiful weekend!