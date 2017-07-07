× Bridge deck overlay project will close State Road 243 July 25

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) have announced that the closure for a bridge deck overlay project on State Road 243 over I-70 has been pushed back to start on or after Tuesday, July 25. The contractor will be overlaying a bridge deck over the interstate.

The roadway is scheduled to reopen on August 30, 2017.

The detour routes will be while this project is being done will be U.S. 40, U.S. 231 and I-70.

This bridge deck overlay and superstructure replacement project is being done for about $1.5 million.

Part of this project also includes resurfacing S.R. 243 from State Road 42 to one half of one mile north of I-70 and overlaying the deck on the bridge over Fall Creek.

That part of the project is scheduled to be completed by September 15 of this year.