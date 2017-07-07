City of Greenwood announces $4 million in road construction projects

Posted 10:44 AM, July 7, 2017, by , Updated at 11:06AM, July 7, 2017

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Greenwood Mayor Mark W. Myers Friday released a list of $4 million in planned road construction projects for the summer of 2017 to upgrade and enhance road quality in Greenwood.   The amount of road work is increased from previous years due to a local income tax bond issued by the city earlier in the year for road improvements. In total, five miles of roads will either be resurfaced or reconstructed.

The increased road improvements are aimed at addressing road maintenance issues and funding has been directed to those streets where needs are highest.

“We are committed to maintaining and improving road quality in Greenwood,” said Myers. “We must manage our transportation resources wisely and invest in those areas most in need of improvement in order to support existing traffic and continued growth.”

Highlights of the projects, many of which will commence this month, include:

$1,438,502.20 in pavement mill and overlay work on the following streets:

Street: From: To:
Polk Manor Drive Polk Street Dead End
Stokley Boulevard Polk Manor Drive Concrete Break
Commerce Parkway, South Drive Commerce Pkwy E. Drive Allen Road
Gerdt Court Commerce Pkwy S. Drive Dead End
Foxmere Boulevard Fry Road Foxmere Terrace
Foxmere Way Foxmere Terrace VanDyke Way
Foxmere Terrace Foxmere Boulevard Oakmere Way
Foxmere Drive Oakmere Way S.R. 135
Oakmere Way Foxmere Terrace VanDyke Way
Van Dyke Way Foxmere Drive Foxmere Boulevard
Camby Court Madison Avenue Dead End
Crescent Drive Apryl Drive Kimbrough Drive
Kenwood Drive Apryl Drive Kimbrough Drive
Kimbrough Drive Crescent Drive Kenwood Drive
Stop 18 – West York Street Averitt Road
Brook Drive Stonemill Drive Cottage Lane
Brook Village Drive Apryl Drive Cottage Lane
Cottage Lane Stonemill Drive Brook Drive
Stonemill Drive Cottage Lane Cottage Lane
Woodland Place Woodland Drive Dead End
Woodland Drive Euclid Avenue Valley Lane
Alleys – Madison/Wiley/Meridian/Broadway Various East/ West Various East/ West
Alleys – Madison/Wiley/Meridian/Broadway Various North/ South Various North/ South

$1,419,504.15 in pavement reconstruction work on the following streets:

Reconstructed Streets: From: To:
Apple Valley/Orchard Hill/Stonegate Road Stonegate Drive Stonegate Drive
Winding Brook Lane Howard Road Dead End
Nancy Lane Meridian Street Dead End
Horton Street Fairview Drive Fairview Drive

Up to $ 296,000 in fog sealing on the following streets:

Streets: From: To:
MAIN ST MELODY AVE S MADISON AVE
MARKET PLZ W MAIN ST S MADISON AVE
MERIDIAN ST W MAIN ST CARNEY ST
PEARL ST DEAD END S WASHINGTON ST
FRY RD FOXMERE BLVD EAST of US 31
LOVERS LN ROLLING HILL RD CUL‐DE‐SAC
MOUNT VERNON DR NEW AMSTERDAM DR MONTICELLO DR
MOUNT VERNON CT MONTICELLO DR CUL‐DE‐SAC
ROLLING HILL RD CHERRYFIELD LN CUL‐DE‐SAC
DUSTY TRL ROLLING HILL RD CUL‐DE‐SAC
BRAY CT NORTHGATE DR CUL‐DE‐SAC
WOODLAWN DR N US 31 CUL‐DE‐SAC
COMBS RD CITY BOUNDARY E MAIN ST
MAIN ST CITY BOUNDARY FIVE POINTS RD
STONES CROSSING RD HONEY CREEK RD DONICA RD
HONEY CREEK RD CURRY RD DEMAREE RD
DONICA RD PINE LAKE DR W STONES CROSSING RD
CROSSROADS DR N US 31 CUL‐DE‐SAC
BLACKBERRY DR ASHTON LN DONICA RD
GRANDIFLORA DR ASHTON LN WILDFLOWER LN
DEMAREE RD S SR 135 S HONEY CREEK RD
WILDFLOWER LN ASHTON LN BLACKBERRY DR
ASHTON LN BLACKBERRY DR STONES CROSSING RD
STONES CROSSING RD CITY BOUNDARY S HONEY CREEK RD
STOP 18 RD PROFIT ST N 75 E
CYPRESS ELLINGTON CIR ST CHARLES PL
ASHTON PARKE DR JENNIFER DR AVERITT RD
VILLAGE CIRCLE DR ASHTON PARKE DR CUL‐DE‐SAC
ST CHARLES PL JENNIFER DR CYPRESS S
ELLINGTON CIR CUL‐DE‐SAC CYPRESS S
JENNIFER DR ELLINGTON CIR ASHTON PARKE DR
ALVEY CT BLUE GRASS PKWY CUL‐DE‐SAC
OLIVE BRANCH RD CITY BOUNDARY S SR 135

Fog Sealing is a spray-on treatment that delays the aging process by replenishing the molecular components and re-constituting the asphalt.  Residents that live on these streets will receive door-flyers and notifications.

Greenwood also recently awarded an $800,000 road project that will make significant improvements to the intersection of Stop 18 Road and U.S. 31.  A new turn lane will be added on Stop 18 and a large roadside swale will be improved.  The improvements will produce a safer intersection with better traffic flow while increasing sidewalk connectivity for pedestrians.

Two other improvements included the city’s summer road work will include a new passing blister on Smith Valley Road at the entry to Brandywine subdivision and the resurfacing and striping of the public parking lot located on Pearl Street in Old Town.

No road closures are planned for these projects, but there may be occasional lane restrictions. The city indicated its commitment to providing clear and frequent updates so commuters can adjust travel plans.

Construction activities are also progressing for the new roundabout at Smith Valley and Yorktown Roads.  In recent weeks construction crews have installed concrete curbs, sidewalk, and portions of the asphalt pavement.

“The project has benefited from favorable weather conditions over the past five weeks.  The contractor is currently on-track to complete construction by July 28 as scheduled,” said Daniel Johnston, a city engineer.

The road construction projects are expected to begin in the next week or two.  Most of the projects will be completed by the fall.