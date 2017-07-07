Father in Anderson Amber Alert case denies wrongdoing from jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANDERSON, IN-- A man accused of taking his kids after a domestic dispute Sunday, setting off a statewide Amber Alert, is back in Indiana.

Blake Rindahl, 28, is facing charges of domestic battery, strangulation and invasion of privacy. After being extradited from Illinois, he was booked into the Madison County Jail Friday, where he shared his version of events that differs from what police say happened.

"So far fetched, I don't even understand it," Rindahl said. "I just miss my kids and I don't understand what any of this is going on."

Police said Sunday, Rindahl kidnapped his three young children following a dispute with his wife.

"I just think it's a big cry for help with the legal system where one parent can just say that about somebody else," Rindahl said.

Police said his wife had a protective order against him.

"A protective order is sought by the survivor if they have been a victim of domestic violence, sexual assault or stalking," Katie Blankenship, a victim advocate with A Better Way Services, said.

Court documents accuse Rindahl of strangling his wife at his home after a verbal argument escalated. It states at times he choked her, banged her head against a wall, threw her into a bathtub and to the ground in front of their kids. She ran to a neighbor's to call police and had red marks on her neck, face and shoulder area, and complained of pain to her head.

"No I did not, it's very sad," Rindahl said.

He denied hurting his wife.

"The most I've ever done to her like I said is I've restrained her hands," he said.

But last weekend police said after battering his wife, he took the kids and fled.

"Don't approach this individual, the last piece of information we have he is armed, considered to be armed and we would consider that to be a dangerous felon," Anderon Police Major Joel Sandefur said Sunday.

Rindahl said that day, the family was heading to Wisconsin for July 4th. He said his wife didn't want to go and suggested just he and the kids travel, but hours into their trip he said he heard the Amber Alert over the radio and immediately called police.

"I pulled off the side of the road and I'm sitting there feeding my kids dinner and stuff and all of the sudden about 40 squad cars come pulling in," he said.

Police stopped Rindahl Sunday night in Roscoe, IL, a few miles from the Illinois-Wisconsin state line.

FOX59 tried to reach out to Rindahl's wife for comment but has not heard back.

If you or anyone you know has been the victim of domestic violence you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for help at 1-800-799-SAFE.