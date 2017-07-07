× Father in Anderson Amber Alert case extradited back to Indiana after arrest in Illinois

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana man arrested in Illinois after an Amber Alert case is now back in the Hoosier State.

Blake Rindahl, 28, was booked into the Madison County Jail Friday morning after being extradited from Illinois.

Police said Rindahl kidnapped his three children Sunday afternoon after a domestic dispute with his wife. The abductions triggered an Amber Alert.

Rindahl turned himself in after speaking to a detective on the phone. He was stopped Sunday night in Roscoe, Ill., a few miles away from the Illinois-Wisconsin state line.

Rindahl’s wife had a protective order against him, police said. Preliminary charges in the case included battery, strangulation and violating a protective order.

Rindahl waived extradition from Illinois during a hearing earlier this week.