I-70 construction near State Road 9 in Hancock County to begin next week

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Contractors plan to shift Interstate 70 traffic lanes next week for a construction project that will repair and preserve twin I-70 bridges over Brandywine Creek, which is located immediately east of State Road 9 (Exit 104) in Hancock County.

Starting Tuesday, July 11 at 9 p.m., workers will close one lane in each direction during overnight hours to begin shifting traffic lanes to the left, toward the median, as construction begins on the right half of the bridges. One lane will remain open in each direction between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. The speed limit will be reduced to 45 MPH through the work zone.

Later this summer, a second phase of bridge construction will shift both lanes toward the right shoulders as work is completed on the left side of the bridges.

Two lanes will be maintained in each direction of I-70 throughout the project except for overnight lane closures between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Interchange ramps at State Road 9 are expected to remain open. State Road 9 traffic merging onto eastbound I-70 will need to yield to traffic on the interstate.