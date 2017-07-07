× Indiana State Police accepting applications for dispatcher in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana State Police are accepting applications for a regional dispatcher at the Bloomington post.

Applicants must be able to receive, record, disseminate and accurately dispatch information to police personnel, other law enforcement agencies and other support services.

The deadline for applicants is Friday, July 14.

A high school diploma or GED equivalent is required as well as the ability to type 30 words per minute.

Two years of public safety communications experience and an emergency medical technician certification are preferred.

For more information and to apply, click here or contact Brandon Lowe, at blowe@isp.in.gov or 317-232-8238.