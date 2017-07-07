× Kevin Seraphin to wear Paul George’s old No. 13 for Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana Pacers brought a symbolic end to the Paul George era by issuing George’s old No. 13 to another player.

Kevin Seraphin will wear the No. 13 jersey during the upcoming season. Seraphin, in his second year with the Pacers, tweeted about the new number, and the team has already noted the change on its online roster.

#13 — kevin seraphin (@kslife7) July 7, 2017

Seraphin wore No. 1 last season—but the Pacers previously announced that Lance Stephenson, who returned to the Pacers last season after a multi-year odyssey with several NBA teams, would wear his old No. 1 for the upcoming season.

Seraphin and Stephenson became fast friends during “Born Ready’s” return, meaning the number swap was probably a mutual deal.

The Pacers traded Paul George to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a deal that brought former IU standout Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis to Indianapolis.

George had made it clear he wanted out of Indy and planned to opt out of his contract after the season. But the NBA Draft came and went without a deal, despite reports that had George landing with several teams, including Cleveland and Boston. The Pacers announced the trade with Oklahoma City last week.