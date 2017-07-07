× Lit firework in book return caused Auburn library fire

AUBURN, Ind. — Authorities say a lit firework placed in a book return chute caused the fire that extensively damaged a northeastern Indiana library.

Auburn Police Chief Martin McCoy said Friday that 24-year-old Nykolas E. Elkin of Auburn has been charged with arson and possession of a destructive device or explosive in connection with the fire at the Eckhart Public Library.

McCoy says tips from the public led police to Elkin.

The fire that began about 2:30 a.m. Sunday caused extensive damage to its first floor and smoke and heat damage to the basement and second floor.

Library Director Janelle Graber has said books, materials, furnishings and computers all were damaged.

Elkin was being held in the DeKalb County Jail. Online court records do not list an attorney for him.