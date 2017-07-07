× Popular Bloomington sports bar Yogi’s to close indefinitely

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A popular sports bar in Bloomington will close indefinitely at the end of this month.

Yogi’s Kitchen and Tap, across from the IU campus at 519 East 10th Street entered into an intent-to-purchase agreement with IU back in April, according to the Herald Times. As part of the agreement, they were given until August to find a new home, and initially they intended to relocate.

However, general manager Padraig Cullen told the Herald Times they’re having trouble finding another location. “Our plan is to take all of the stuff from here, put it into storage, and either package up and sell Yogi’s as a bar, or possibly re-open it later on,” Cullen told the Herald Times.

At this time, Indiana University has not released any details about what they intend to do with the property.

Their last day open will be July 22.