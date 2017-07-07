Refreshing air to follow Friday’s storms; Mild weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WIND AND RAIN

Scattered strong and severe thunderstorms dropped into central Indiana late Friday afternoon bringing blinding rain, hail and a few damaging wind gusts.

Strong winds toppled winds and downed power lines near Morse Reservoir. Several customers were without power in Hamilton county due to downed power lines and as of 8 pm Duke Power reported 4000 customers without power. Later in the evening strong storms rolled over Lake Monroe prompting a severe thunderstorm warning for Lawrence and Jackson counties. We captured the storm clouds from our camera at Four Winds Lakeside Inn.

HEAVY RAIN

Locally heavy rain fell over portions of Howard, Tipton, Hamilton, Delaware and Henry counties Friday. High water snarled traffic and forcing some road closures in Tipton county. Radar indicated rainfall of 2" or more fell in hard already waterlogged counties to our east.

The .98" of rain on Friday brings our summer total to 7.52" which is 2.18" above normal. Summer 2017 rainfall now ranks 26th wettest or among the wettest 18% on record.

COLD FRONT PASSING

We reached 89=-degrees Friday marking the warmest day here in over two weeks. Combined with the high levels of humidity the heat index even peaked over 90°. A southbound cold front will bring a refreshing change for the weekend and the A/C can take a brief break. Humidity will lower sharply behind the front starting tonight.

By Saturday evening it will feel much nicer and low temperatures will possibly dip into the 50s in many locations by early Sunday.