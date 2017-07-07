× Residents in Madison County deal with flooding, prepare for more storms

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – Residents in Madison County are dealing with flooding, as another round of storms hit the area.

About four inches of rain fell Thursday south of Chesterfield to the county line. Then, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued Friday afternoon.

The Madison County EMA director said they have already given out more than 1400 sandbags. They are continuing to distribute them to residents Friday evening.

Attention Madison County residents. The Highway Dept located on W 8th Street in Anderson has sandbags available. #inwx #BeAlert pic.twitter.com/fMI7vnEePA — Madison County EMA (@MadisonCoEMA) July 7, 2017

Residents like Joe Terry are dealing with flooding around their homes.

“I’ve been here nine years and this is the worst year it’s ever been,” Terry said.

Heavy rain Friday afternoon quickly worsened conditions.

There are also concerns about the water levels along Fall Creek. People in Pendleton stopped by Falls Park Friday morning to see the fast-moving water themselves. Parts of the park that are usually open to joggers and bicyclists were blocked off with caution tape because they are now underwater.

Check out the conditions at the park in Pendleton! Fast-moving water pic.twitter.com/Bc8oE1ap8T — Gabby Gonzalez (@Gabby_Gonzalez) July 7, 2017

“It’s pretty scary to see that coming up like it is,” said Tom Ecker, Madison Co. EMA director. “Don’t get in flooded waters with canoes or kayaks because it’s flowing a lot quicker than you think.”