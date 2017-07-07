REVIEW | Spider-Man: Homecoming

Review by Dustin Heller

Spider-Man: Homecoming is the new superhero movie featuring the beloved web-slinger, and he’s now a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)! This movie is a second reboot for the franchise and is directed by indie filmmaker, Jon Watts. Tom Holland stars as Spider-Man with a huge supporting cast that includes Michael Keaton, Jon Favreau, Donald Glover, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Laura Harrier, Tyne Daly, Marisa Tomei, and Robert Downey Jr. Spider-Man: Homecoming is being released in in 3D, IMAX and IMAX 3D and is rated PG-13 for sci-fi action violence, some language and brief suggestive comments.

Spider-Man has just finished fighting alongside Iron Man and the Avengers, but it’s now back to life as a high school student for Peter Parker. Peter badly wants to ditch his ordinary life and become a full-fledged member of the Avengers, but Tony Stark doesn’t think he’s ready. In the meantime, Peter goes about town as the webbed crusader fighting small crime and trying to keep his neighborhood streets clean.

One evening while trying to stop an ATM robbery, Spidey is confronted with some otherworldly weaponry which eventually leads him to Adrian Toomes, a.k.a “The Vulture.” Toomes is an ordinary working-class man who happened to get his hands on some alien technology after the Avengers took down Loki’s attack on NYC, and he’s been using it to build extremely dangerous weapons ever since. As the Vulture, he’s willing to do whatever it takes to get Spider-Man out of the picture, but Spider-Man won’t go down without a fight.

The superhero movie craze is alive and well and here we are getting the second reboot of the Spider-Man franchise after just being re-booted in 2012. Sony Pictures knows they are sitting on a goldmine with the rights to Spider-Man, but they can’t seem to figure out where to go with the character. One good thing about Spider-Man: Homecoming is that it is not another origin story.

This movie picks up right where Captain America: Civil War left off and, make no mistake, they are desperately wanting to have Spider-Man be a big part of the MCU. In my opinion they do this to a fault as I was constantly expecting the Avengers to show up and help out the web-slinger. Tony Stark and Iron Man are all over Homecoming , but that storyline felt mostly unnecessary and forced. I would have much preferred to have this movie be all about Spider-Man, and not just a piece of a bigger puzzle. Not to mention, Spider-Man was much tougher in Civil War than he is here in Homecoming .

The movie is action-packed, but the CGI looked as bad as any I’ve seen in the past five years, and Spider-Man looked just like a cartoon as he was zipping around the city. I was also expecting Homecoming to be funnier than it was, but most of the comedy fell flat.

One thing I did like was the way that the Vulture was portrayed and Michael Keaton was fabulous as the villain. Tom Holland was a fine casting choice because his age and youthful look does allow Sony to keep Spider-Man in high school for a few years, but in the end, I still prefer Andrew Garfield.

When all is said and done, I wish they would have just made another sequel to The Amazing Spider-Man and not gone the way of another reboot. Spider-Man: Homecoming is a decent film and movie-goers will feel obligated to see it because of the tie-in with The Avengers , but I sure hope Sony turns this thing around and gives us a great movie next time out.

Grade: C