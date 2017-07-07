Severe threat rising this afternoon, along with some very hot temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Skies are hazy and temperatures are warm to begin this Friday morning, as temperatures remain in the lower 70s. All is quiet to begin the day and the roads remain nice and dry! After sunrise, expect temperatures to warm quickly under some sunshine. The rapid heating of the day, plus an approaching cold front will create the right ingredients for severe weather to develop between the hours of 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Live Guardian Radar will be active and the main threat of these storms will be damaging winds. Wind gusts up to 60+ mph could reach the surface, so a good idea to check in with us this afternoon, when skies go dark. Heavy rain is expected in spots, too, so some local flooding is possible if storms slow in movement or hit repeatedly.

Skies clear this evening and overnight and a perfect July weekend is expected for both Saturday and Sunday! Enjoy...